Housemate charged with obstruction in New Castle homicides
NEW CASTLE, Pa.
City authorities have charged Steven Procopio's housemate with helping a second possible suspect in a Tuesday triple homicide leave the state.
Jody Hammer, 41, of Canterberry Road, New Wilmington, is charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice, Chief Robert Salem said Friday. She's currently in the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Hammer along with Procopio, 19, who is charged with seven felony counts in the shooting deaths of a 10-year-old girl as well as the girl's mother and another man.
At the time, Hammer was accused of operating a small marijuana growing operation out of the Canterberry home. She was arrested again and charged in connection to the shootings Thursday, Salem said.
During interrogation, Procopio told police another man pulled the trigger.
The day after the shooting, he and Hammer reportedly drove that man to Cleveland, where he boarded a bus bound for Detroit.
Salem said his department is working with U.S. Marshals to locate the man and expects to issue an arrest warrant later today.
