Girard senior hosting fund-raising walk for Huntington's Disease

Staff report

GIRARD

A Girard High School student is raising awareness for a rare, debilitating disease.

Sky McCloskey, a senior, will host a Huntington’s Disease Awareness 2-mile walk at the Girard High School stadium Oct. 28.

Entry is free, but she requests donations to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The band On Tap will be playing, and there will be face-painting and an auction.

Registration and activities will begin at 11 a.m., and the walk will begin after a speech that starts at noon.

There will be a balloon launch in honor of people who are affected by the disease.

Huntington’s disease is inherited and causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, according to mayoclinic.org. It impacts people’s functional abilities and can result in movement, cognitive and psychiatric disorders.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.