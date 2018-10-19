Mahoning County judges urge vote against state Issue 1
YOUNGSTOWN
Four Mahoning County judges today urged people to vote against state Issue 1.
The proposal seeks to reduce criminal penalties for nonviolent drug offenders.
But the judges said the inability to use the hammer of incarceration would undermine treatment for addiction and render effective drug courts useless.
Speaking today were Common Pleas Court Judges Anthony D’Apolito and John Durkin, Probate Court Judge Robert Rusu, and Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick.
Also, Anthony Donofrio, who is running unopposed for a common pleas court seat, spoke against Issue 1.
