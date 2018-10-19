Florida Panhandle medical care on life support after Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Already sick with strep throat and asthma, Aleeah Racette got sicker when she cleaned out a soggy, moldy home after Hurricane Michael, so she sought help at the hospital where she began life. She was stunned by what she saw there.

The exterior wall of Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City is missing from part of the building, and huge vent tubes attached to fans blow air into upper floors through holes where windows used to be.

Plywood signs with green spray-painted letters point to the entrance of the emergency room, the only part of the 323-bed hospital still operating.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Racette, 20, said Thursday in a croaky voice. "I was born in this hospital."

Medical services in the Florida Panhandle are still on life support more than a week after Hurricane Michael.

Panama City's two major hospitals, Bay Medical and the 216-bed Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, still aren't admitting patients. Only emergency room services are available at either facility. Patients with the most serious needs are being sent to other hospitals by ambulance or helicopter.

Both hospitals are receiving help from Disaster Medical Assistance Teams, which set up air-conditioned tents in parking lots and operate something like the military field hospitals depicted in the old television series M*ASH. Besides the care they'd provide on a typical basis, like treating Racette's strep throat, doctors and nurses also are treating many people with storm-related injuries and health conditions.

"We're seeing cuts, we're seeing bruises and fractures," said Martha Crombie, a spokeswoman for Bay Medical Sacred Heart who was flown in from Nashville, Tenn., to help with hospital communications.