Several Trumbull County fire departments are applying for a FEMA grant

Staff report

CHAMPION

Several Trumbull County fire departments are applying for a federal grant together that would provide them with communication equipment.

The Champion Fire Department is acting as the host applicant for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The overall grant cost is $1,816,575, and FEMA will provide $1,634,900.50 if the grant is awarded.

Champion Fire Chief John Hickey said the fire departments that expressed interest are in the cities of Warren, Niles and Cortland; the townships of Warren, Niles, Bazetta, Bloomfield, Braceville, Bristol, Brookfield, Burghill, Vernon, Champion, Farmington, Fowler, Gustavus, Johnston, Howland, Kinsman, Liberty, McDonald, Mecca, Southington, Vienna and Weathersfield; and the village of Lordstown.

The equipment the departments are seeking includes pagers and base radios.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 26.

Every department that expressed interest will need its local government board to approve a resolution to pitch in 10 percent of the cost for the equipment each department would get.

For example, the equipment Liberty would get would cost $92,673, so the township would pitch in $9,267 if the grant were awarded.

Champion Fire Chief John Hickey said the departments are more likely to be awarded the grant by applying together.