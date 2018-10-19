Dozens of rescued beagles begin finding new homes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP)
Dozens of beagles rescued from a home in rural Pennsylvania are finding new owners and new homes.
The Lehigh County Humane Society started accepting adoption applications Thursday after receiving thousands of inquiries.
The dogs were rescued this month from a home outside Allentown where a woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.
Adoptions were to continue Friday.
The Allentown Morning Call reports the man who owned the house where the dogs were kept has received three citations for animal neglect.
It also reports he was cited Tuesday by the state agriculture department for operating an unlicensed kennel and failing to show proof the dogs were immunized against rabies.
