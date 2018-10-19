Fran DeWine doesn’t like some things Trump says, but is pleased with how he governs

By David Skolnick

BOARDMAN

Fran DeWine, the wife of Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine, said she doesn’t like some of the things President Donald Trump says but is pleased with how he’s governed the country.

Fran DeWine, along with the wives of some of the other statewide Republican candidates, stopped at Mahoning County GOP headquarters Thursday to campaign. It was the second day of a two-day statewide tour, called “Getting to the Heart of It All.”

During her speech, she mentioned that Trump wants her husband to be governor.

After she spoke, The Vindicator asked her if she was concerned about derogatory comments the president has made about women that other Republicans, including U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, have criticized.

DeWine said: “What we’re concerned about is what’s going on in Ohio. I think it’s so important to have an Ohio governor who’s going to work with the president no matter who he is. That’s just so important. I don’t like everything he says, but I like the way he’s leading our country and turning things around and this incredible economy we have today. That’s what I’m worried about.”

DeWine told those at county Republican headquarters that, if elected governor, her husband would focus on job creation and continuing to fight the state’s drug problem, particularly teaching students about drug prevention at an early age.

Joining DeWine at Thursday’s event were Tina Husted, wife of Jon Husted, the lieutenant governor nominee; Lauren LaRose, wife of Frank LaRose, the secretary of state nominee; and LeeAnn Johnson, wife of U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.