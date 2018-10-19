Cleveland announces gun buyback aimed at getting guns off streets

CLEVELAND (AP)

Cleveland officials have announced a gun buyback program that will offer citizens a gas or food gift card in exchange for operable handguns or semi-automatic weapons.

Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a release that the gun buyback will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the police department’s Third District headquarters. Gift cards valued at $100 will be given for handguns and $200 cards for semi-automatic weapons.

Jackson said the program is an important step to “getting guns off of our streets.”

The weapon must be unloaded, in a clear plastic bag, and inside a second container such as a gym bag or backpack. Weapons should be transported in the locked trunks of vehicles.

Police will inspect the weapons to be sure they are operable.