Campbell cops hospitalized after encountering powdery substance
CAMPBELL
Four Campbell police officers have been hospitalized after coming into contact with a white, powdery substance.
Officers apprehended an individual attempting to pass a bag of what is presumed to be narcotics to a prisoner during a session of Campbell Municipal Court and came into contact with the substance while booking the prisoner, Mayor Nick Phillips said.
The officers reported feeling numbness in their hands and faces and were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.
The apprehended individual will be arraigned Friday on charges of illegal conveyance.
