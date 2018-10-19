Browns trade RB Hyde to Jaguars
BEREA — Running back Carlos Hyde's stay with the Cleveland Browns proved short.
The Browns traded Hyde — their leading rusher through six games — to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. In return, the Browns will receive a fifth-round 2019 draft pick.
Hyde joined the Browns in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He leads the Browns (2-3-1) with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Hyde also has six receptions for 29 yards.
Hyde played at Ohio State and spent his first four seasons in then NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.
Return to Vindy.com and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.
