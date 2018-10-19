Boardman Park seeks levy renewal with increase

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park has operated on the same 1-mill tax rate for 70 years and is the only park in Ohio to maintain millage of that level for so long, a park official says – noting that the staff and board have been “prudent stewards” of these funds.

Now, Boardman Park seeks to increase its tax millage for the first time.

On the ballot this November, Boardman residents will see a 0.3-mill levy with a 0.3-mill increase.

The existing levy, which was originally passed in 1980, generates $226,000 annually. This revenue is used for operations.

The increase will generate $279,000 annually and has been earmarked for capital improvements. The park’s capital improvement plan involves repairs such as repaving trails and restroom renovations. It also details two new projects – an outdoor fitness zone and a splash pad – which are expected to cost about $290,000.

Park director Dan Slagle addressed a possible critique of the levy: Why raise taxes when you can raise fees for facility use?

“You can only raise your fees so much” before demand drops due to high cost, he said. “We’ve been very diligent looking at the fees. We raise them every four or five years,” he said.

Slagle also noted that the increased use of the park results in higher operating costs. More than 500,000 people use the park annually. This represents a dramatic increase since 2009.

In addition to appreciating the park, Slagle explained that community members see its environmental value, pointing to “the role parks play in storm- water control.”

“I think a lot of people, whether they use the park or not, appreciate what we are and what we do,” Slagle said.