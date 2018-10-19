BOARDMAN | Park levy

The levy is a renewal with an increase.

With current property values, this levy amounts to 0.06 mills.

The levy will generate $505,000 annually.

The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would total $17.87 annually.

Levy funds will be used for operating costs. The increase is earmarked for capital improvements.

Boardman Park’s revenue for fiscal year 2018 is about $1,300,000.

Source: Park director Dan Slagle