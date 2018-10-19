Blueberry, split-pea distribution Saturday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A collaborative effort by Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, city health district, he city, and Youngstown City Schools will provide people in need with free food Saturday.

Blueberries and split peas will be distributed at locations throughout the city from noon until 2 p.m. at these locations: New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.; Christ Dwelling Place Ministry, 3048 Gerwig Ave.; Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave.; Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 505 Parkcliff Ave.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.; St. James Church of God in Christ, 75 S. Prospect Ave.; Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave.; Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave.; Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.; and East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

For information, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.