Blue Line clearly involved in Girard speed cam citations, attorney claims

Atty. Marc Dann argued in a court document Blue Line Solution’s claim it doesn’t issue citations to speeding drivers is invalid because court documents show BLS cashes checks from drivers and provides customer service regarding the citations.

BLS is the Tennessee-based speed-camera company that operates the cameras for Girard and a handful of other municipalities in the Mahoning Valley.

Dann’s arguments, filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court this week, were in response to Blue Line’s motion to dismiss a class-action suit filed against the company last month.

The company claimed it should not be included in Dann’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of six drivers, because “the city issued the citations, not BLS.”

The litigation against the city and Blue Line revolves around the contested speed limit on a portion of Interstate 80 between Dec. 7, 2017, and Jan. 8, 2018, after construction ended. The city enforced the temporary reduced speed limit, and Dann contends people who were driving at the normal speed limit were wrongfully issued citations.

