4 Campbell cops treated with symptoms from unidentified powder
By GRAIG GRAZIOSI
CAMPBELL
Four Campbell police officers were hospitalized Friday after coming into contact with a white, powdery substance.
Officers apprehended a man trying to pass a bag of what is presumed to be narcotics to a prisoner during a session of Campbell Municipal Court.
They came into contact with the substance while booking the man into jail, Mayor Nick Phillips said.
The man was identified by police as Christopher Patton.
The officers – Melissa Williams, Samantha Peak, Ryan Young and Chris Carson – reported feeling numbness and tingling in their hands and faces and were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. They were all released Friday evening, Sgt. Eric Manning said.
