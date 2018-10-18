Woman accused of falsifying complaint

AUSTINTOWN

A South Roanoke Avenue woman was jailed early Wednesday, accused of falsifying a domestic-violence complaint.

Jessica L. Price, 36, told township police in August the father of her child struck her several times in the face during an argument along Compass West Drive, causing her to lose teeth.

Police noted her missing teeth, but didn’t see any other marks on the woman, according to a township police report. At the time, she declined medical attention. Price also told an officer she was struck twice, then stated in a written statement she was struck five times.

Boardman police arrested Price on a warrant for a misdemeanor falsification charge. A judge set her bond at $1,500 cash or surety during her arraignment Wednesday morning in the county area court in Austintown. A misdemeanor domestic-violence charge against the man was dismissed, court records show.

Man shoots self in hand

WARREN

Kevin A. Putnam, 39, of Maryland Street Northeast pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court to felony receiving stolen property and discharging a firearm in prohibited places after reportedly shooting himself in the hand early Tuesday.

Police were called to the 2000 block of North Feederle Avenue Southeast at 4:46 a.m. and found Putnam in a recliner with a gunshot wound of the hand.

Putnam said he was sitting in a chair, felt a gun underneath him, reached for it and it went off accidentally. A bullet appeared to be lodged in the ceiling, and there was blood on the ceiling. The gun was reported stolen from Girard.

Police removed the gun, which was beneath Putnam. Ambulance workers took him to St. Joseph Warren Hospital, where he was in stable condition. He was going later to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for surgery, police said.

Putnam was released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

Court acknowledges Nasser Hamad’s death

WARREN

At the request of Trumbull County prosecutors, the 11th District Court of Appeals has acknowledged the death of convicted murderer Nasser Hamad by substituting his appeal attorney, Samuel Shamansky, as party representative.

An 11th District Court magistrate has also given prosecutors an additional month to respond to Hamad’s merit brief, which lays out the primary grounds for Hamad’s appeal of his conviction and sentence.

Hamad, 49, died last month in prison while being treated for kidney cancer. He was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in November 2017 for killing two young men and injuring three other people who went to his house on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25, 2017, as part of a monthslong dispute involving Hamad’s girlfriend. Trumbull prosecutors now have until Nov. 16 to file their brief.

Guns stolen from truck

BOARDMAN

Two guns were reported stolen from a truck parked on Oles Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim said he locked his truck Monday night, but Tuesday morning he saw the console was open and his two guns were missing. Nothing else was taken from the truck although it contained other items of value.

Felony charges in crash

WARREN

A Belvedere Avenue Southeast woman could get about 50 years in prison if convicted of felony charges stemming from a May 27 motor-vehicle crash.

A Trumbull County grand jury Wednesday indicted Alexis R. Estes, 25, on six counts of felonious assault, two of aggravated vehicular assault and drunken driving.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported Estes was charged after ramming a car into a tree on North Park Avenue at Douglass Street Northwest.

Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred after Estes got into an argument with women riding in another vehicle at a North Park Avenue grocery store.

Campbell council talks winter new police cars

CAMPBELL

City council, during a caucus session before its regular meeting, discussed preparations for winter and the police department’s ongoing efforts to find new police cars to add to the fleet.

Gary Bednarik, streets superintendent, said Wednesday the trucks and plows had yet to be serviced in preparation for winter as the city’s mechanic has been tied up servicing police vehicles. Bednarik said the vehicles should be serviced soon.

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said he’ll be traveling to Chicago later this week to examine a few previously used cruisers for the city to consider purchasing.

The next council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in city hall.

Trunk or Treat event

BOARDMAN

Miss Dana’s Diamonds is hosting its first all-inclusive Trunk or Treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Rulli Bros. supermarket, 8025 South Ave.

The event will give children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in Halloween-themed festivities. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Walnut Grove-A Field of Opportunity.

Those who wish to participate in the event can register at Rulli Bros. The registration fee is $5 per child.

Neighborhood Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN

ICU Blockwatch and St. Dominic Church will host a Neighborhood Harvest from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the gated lot at the corner of Cottage Grove and Auburndale Avenue.

There will be food, candy, a bounce house and DJ Ira Cross. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There also will be local police and fire departments in attendance. No costumes.

For information, call Victoria Allen at 330-360-8460. The event is sponsored by Conroy’s Party Shop, Southside Recycling and Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and is free to attend.

Financial aid event

YOUNGSTOWN

As the priority process deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid looms, Youngstown State University is sponsoring a Financial Aid Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The free workshop in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus is an opportunity for parents and high school students in grades 11 and 12 to learn more about the basics of applying for financial aid. Participants will meet financial-aid counselors and get direct assistance with online applications for the 2019-20 FAFSA. The priority application deadline is Dec. 1.

To register, visit ysu.edu/finaid/night. For information, call the YSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at 330-941-3505.

Get-out-the-vote picnic

NILES

The Trumbull County Democratic Party is having a “get-out-the-vote” picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at campaign headquarters in the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights (the corner of Tibbetts-Wick Road and U.S. Route 422).

Elected officials, candidates and activists will launch the final phase of campaign efforts to get people out to vote. All are welcome. A $10 donation is requested.