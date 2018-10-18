Warren neighbors help cops arrest attempted burglar

Staff report

WARREN

A man coming home from work at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday spotted a man trying to break into the boarded-up rear door of a neighbor’s vacant home and confronted the suspect with a gun.

The neighbor ordered the suspect to “freeze” and show his hands, but the suspect fled.

When police arrived, the neighbor gave them a description of the suspect and told them the direction he had gone.

A second neighbor told police the suspect had dropped a backpack in his back yard and jumped his fence.

An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Jermaine L. Mobley, 46, of Fifth Avenue in Youngstown and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Officers found several screws and a drill bit in Mobley’s pocket, and the witness identified Mobley as the suspect, police said.

The homeowner said this is the second time in a week someone tried to break into the house. Items were stolen the last time, but not this time.

A not-guilty plea was entered to felony attempting to commit an offense and possessing criminal tools Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court. Bond was set at $2,000.