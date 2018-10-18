Sen. Sherrod Brown is being challenged in his re-election by Rep. Jim Renacci

Incumbent seeking third six-year term

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, faces the challenge of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci in his quest for his third six-year term in Congress’ upper chamber.

Brown, 65, of Cleveland said he’s successfully “worked across the aisle to bring results to Ohio communities, including the Mahoning Valley.”

Brown points to his work to pass the act that created the America Makes manufacturing hub in Youngstown as well as the bill that secured funding for safety improvements at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, and continuing the fight to get General Motors to retool its Lordstown complex as examples of his support for the Mahoning Valley.

But Renacci, 59, of Wads-worth, said the Valley is hurting and Brown has done nothing for the area.

Renacci was running for the Republican nomination for governor earlier this year, but switched to the Senate race when Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out, citing an undisclosed medical condition affecting his wife.

Renacci called Brown “the epitome of a career politician” who “loves [Democratic Senate Leader] Chuck Schumer and Washington more than he does Ohio.”

Brown, who has served in elected office for more than 40 years, said he is dedicated to public service and he considers the Schumer comment “a joke.”

Brown said he works in a bipartisan way and in this congressional session alone, he introduced more than 200 bills with Republicans as lead co-sponsors.

Renacci, a congressman since 2011, said, “Having spent over three decades launching businesses and creating thousands of jobs across Ohio, I know firsthand how government policies can both help and hinder job growth in America.”

Renacci said he’s worked closely with President Donald Trump and the White House to “advance pro-growth economic policies that keep more money in the hands of Ohio businesses and families.”

As part of that, Renacci said he “helped craft and deliver tax cut legislation that reduced taxes on working class families and American businesses.”

But Brown said more than 80 percent of the tax cut went to the richest 1 percent and to corporations.

“After GM made the decision to lay off workers in [Lordstown], I reached out to the CEO and President Trump to encourage the company to use its tax windfall to reinvest in the facility,” he said.

Brown said he supports the tariffs imposed by Trump, but he would have done them differently, such as not imposing them on Canada and countries in western Europe.

He added that he’s working to “bring about a new era in U.S. trade policy that will benefit Ohio workers left behind by decades of unfair trade agreements.”

Renacci said he supports the tariffs on a short-term basis and they were needed because “China started the trade war.”

If elected, Renacci said he would “continue fighting to lower your taxes, eliminate burdensome regulations and prioritize American jobs.”

Renacci said, as senator, he “will put Ohio workers, Ohio families, Ohio farmers and Ohio small businesses first. I will focus every day on growing your paycheck, creating better, high-paying jobs in Ohio, and keeping our state and our country safe.”

Brown is a strong backer of Obamacare and wants to allow people the opportunity to have access to Medicare at the age of 55 rather than 65.

Renacci said under Obamacare, Ohioans have seen their premiums increase and their choices for coverage decrease. It needs to be replaced with “common-sense policies that take the federal government out of our healthcare decisions and increase competition within the marketplace,” he said.

Brown has a comfortable lead in polls, but said he doesn’t believe he’s got a double-digit advantage over Renacci.

Renacci said if he had the ability to raise the money Brown has for this race, he would have a commanding lead. He said he still believes he’s going to win Nov. 6.

Brown has raised more than $27 million for this race compared to $7.3 million for Renacci – with $4 million coming from a loan from the Republican nominee.