U.S. SENATE Candidates Two candidates are running for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate. An * denotes incumbent.
SHERROD BROWN* (D)
Age: 65.
Hometown: Cleveland.
Employment: U.S. senator.
Education: A master of public administration degree from Ohio State University, a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University.
Family: Wife, Connie Schultz; four children.
Priority: To continue to fight for Ohio workers.
JIM RENACCI (R)
Age: 59.
Hometown: Wadsworth.
Employment: U.S. House member.
Education: A bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Family: Wife, Tina; three children.
Priority: To work with the White House to advance pro-growth economic policies.
