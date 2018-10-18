U.S. SENATE Candidates Two candidates are running for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate. An * denotes incumbent.

SHERROD BROWN* (D)

Age: 65.

Hometown: Cleveland.

Employment: U.S. senator.

Education: A master of public administration degree from Ohio State University, a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University.

Family: Wife, Connie Schultz; four children.

Priority: To continue to fight for Ohio workers.

JIM RENACCI (R)

Age: 59.

Hometown: Wadsworth.

Employment: U.S. House member.

Education: A bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Family: Wife, Tina; three children.

Priority: To work with the White House to advance pro-growth economic policies.