Commissioners hire transit administrator, want to meet with new his new bosses

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners voted 3-0 Wednesday to hire Michael Salamone as administrator for Trumbull County’s public transportation system effective Nov. 4.

But before he arrives, the county commissioners plan to meet with the Trumbull County Transit Board so the two entities with authority over the system can iron out some controversies.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said he was voting yes to hire Salamone because Salamone has the needed qualifications, but Salamone won’t be able to “use his skills” if the transit board gets in his way.

“The new person can only do what the board will allow,” Fuda said. He has called for changes in the makeup of the transit board.

Fuda said one problem is Community Bus Services, the company that provides the rides for Trumbull Transit, has too much influence over the transit board’s decisions.

Hess told The Vindicator Wednesday CBS prepares the transit board meeting agenda and provides a folder to board members that includes more than just the CBS report for the meeting.

Such things need to be corrected, Hess said.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said Salamone “definitely understands transit” from his many years in the business, and that should help improve the service.

Polivka asked the commissioners clerk to set up a meeting next week with the transit board.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said after the meeting he would like to see the service add fixed routes similar to the Western Reserve Transit Authority.

Right now, Trumbull Transit provides on-demand rides, meaning the rider calls to request a ride, like a taxi.