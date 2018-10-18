Trumbull Dems have rally Saturday


October 18, 2018 at 3:42p.m.

NILES — The Trumbull County Democratic Party will have a rally from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the party election headquarters in Pine Tree Plaza, corner of U.S. Route 422 and Tibbetts-Wick Road.

The rally will be for people from Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties to promote Democratic candidates.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900