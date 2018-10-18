Trumbull Dems have rally Saturday
NILES — The Trumbull County Democratic Party will have a rally from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the party election headquarters in Pine Tree Plaza, corner of U.S. Route 422 and Tibbetts-Wick Road.
The rally will be for people from Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties to promote Democratic candidates.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 6, 2017 4:42 p.m.
Trumbull County Dems host election night watch party at Enzo's Restaurant
- April 24, 2017 5:05 p.m.
Trumbull County Dems have cocktail fundaiser Tuesday in Vienna
- August 8, 2017 6:49 p.m.
Trumbull Dems select Barry Profato for Niles council at-large seat on fall ballot
- October 16, 2018 9 a.m.
Trumbull County Dems 'get out the vote' picnic Saturday
- June 26, 2018 4:35 p.m.
Mahoning Dems reappoint Christopher Anderson as its political director
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.