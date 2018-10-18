$31 million Shepherd of the Valley facility to open 2020

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Members of the township community and Trumbull County officials braved the chilly winds Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services Liberty campus at 1501 Tibbetts-Wick Road.

The $31 million facility, which is the largest capital project for Shepherd of the Valley thus far, is expected to open in spring 2020.

The development is expected to create about 200 jobs.

“This is a home run for the community with the job creation. I’m really happy about it,” township Administrator Pat Ungaro said Wednesday.

“In a couple years, you won’t even recognize this area” because of the increase in development, Ungaro added.

He said having the highways running through the township has been helpful for attracting new businesses and residents.

Once completed, the complex will provide 30 apartments and 60 assisted-living suites – 30 of those units having memory care – and a 79-bed skilled-nursing unit.

Rich Limongi, Shepherd of the Valley executive director, said Liberty was chosen as the site after an in-depth analysis.

“It was determined that there is a need in this community,” he said, and added that six neighboring communities will benefit from its close proximity.

Shepherd of the Valley also has locations in Boardman, Howland, Poland and Niles.

The project benefited from a new sewer line that was installed by the county with the help of grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Trustee Arnie Clebone said having the new facility is “just the beginning of the rebirth of Liberty.”

Events that will allow people to reserve suites will be announced within six months, Limongi said.

Rick Mattix, associate director, said Shepherd of the Valley is excited to become part of the community.

“We think it will be a game changer. We bring to the table our reputation for providing high-quality care, and we are well-known in the community,” he said. “We have seen a lot of public interest already.”

Shepherd of the Valley is working alongside the Howland-based architecture firm Baker, Bednar, Snyder & Associates and Hubbard-based DeSalvo Construction.

The project officially began seven weeks ago.