Public invited to bonfire tonight to support Golden Bears


October 18, 2018 at 10:26a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The public is invited to a bonfire tonight to show support for the East High Golden Bears as they prepare for Friday night’s game vs. the Warren G. Harding Raiders.

Supporters will gather about 6:30 p.m. before the bonfire begins at 7 p.m. at Victory Park, 1625 East High Ave., across from the high school The park was created this past summer as a gathering place for sports teams and their fans. It had been a vacant lot.

The 6-2 Golden Bears will face the Raiders at 7 p.m. Friday at Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren. The Ohio High School Athletic Association this week ranked the Golden Bears at No. 4 in Regional 13 Division IV.

The 6-2 Raiders are ranked No. 5 in Region 5 Division II.

