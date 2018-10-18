Public invited to bonfire tonight to support Golden Bears
YOUNGSTOWN — The public is invited to a bonfire tonight to show support for the East High Golden Bears as they prepare for Friday night’s game vs. the Warren G. Harding Raiders.
Supporters will gather about 6:30 p.m. before the bonfire begins at 7 p.m. at Victory Park, 1625 East High Ave., across from the high school The park was created this past summer as a gathering place for sports teams and their fans. It had been a vacant lot.
The 6-2 Golden Bears will face the Raiders at 7 p.m. Friday at Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren. The Ohio High School Athletic Association this week ranked the Golden Bears at No. 4 in Regional 13 Division IV.
The 6-2 Raiders are ranked No. 5 in Region 5 Division II.
