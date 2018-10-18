Poland village business owners discuss crime and clutter

Staff report

POLAND

Business owners in the village voiced concerns about recent criminal activity affecting their commercial property.

Victoria Auth, owner of Music Lessons for Us All on Main Street, said in recent weeks, she has dealt with “drug addicts walking in off the street.”

Auth also mentioned “a car parked in the back parking lot” at night. She fears for the safety of her employees but did not want to escalate the conflict.

“As a woman in a building alone that size at 1 p.m. when no one is around, having a man confront you for money, I was not quite confident to go to the phone,” Auth said at Tuesday’s village council meeting.

Councilwoman Leah Wilson suggested increasing police presence “until we discourage whatever is happening.”

“There are a lot of little kids going through your doors,” she added.

Anthony West, who works for Delta Telecom Inc. on McKinley Way, told council that his customers have mentioned clutter outside the property next door.

“There’s a green toilet sitting out there,” West said, as he provided pictures to the council.

West asked council if he could put up parking signs to prevent the store next door from interfering with his business.

Police Chief Russ Beatty said, “You are free to restrict the parking on your property.”