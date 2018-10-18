Officials: Hurricane Michael killed at least 20 in Florida

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than a week after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle, authorities are reporting three more deaths from the Category 4 storm as residents returning to their homes try to piece together their lives from the rubble left by strong winds and storm surge.

Michael slammed into Florida's Panhandle with 155 mph winds on Oct. 10, retained hurricane-force winds as far inland as southern Georgia, and also affected the Carolinas and Virginia. Six deaths were reported in Virginia, mostly from flash flooding. North Carolina had three deaths, and Georgia had one.

Florida's death toll stood at 17 today, said Emergency Management Division spokesman Alberto Moscoso. The official number included an additional death from Liberty County, and others confirmed as storm-related by district medical examiners, including 12 from the hardest hit Bay County.

Additionally, three more deaths have been confirmed as storm-related to bring Bay County's total to 15 deaths, according to Whit Majors, chief investigator for the district medical examiner's office. Majors said those deaths were reported to state emergency management officials. It wasn't immediately clear why they were not yet added to the statewide tally.

Across the region, stunned residents continued picking up the pieces as many remained without electricity.

In storm-ravaged Mexico Beach, residents were allowed to return home for the first time Wednesday, finding pieces of their lives scattered across the sand and a community altered.

Nancy Register sobbed uncontrollably after finding no trace of the large camper where she'd lived with her husband. She was particularly distraught over the loss of an old, black-and-white photo of her mother, who died of cancer.

Husband Taylor Register said he found nothing but a stool that he uses for cutting his hair, a hose and a keepsake rock that was given to him by a friend 40 years ago.

"That's my belongings," he said, pointing to a small pile beside his red pickup truck. Choking up, he said: "I appreciate God humbling me. Everybody needs it."