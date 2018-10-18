New Castle cops seeking another suspect in triple homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police are seeking another suspect in the Tuesday triple homicide at a West North Street home, officials said today.

Police late Wednesday night arrested Steven Procopio, 19, of New Wilmington and charged him with three counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, her mother 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey and 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon.

Police Chief Robert Salem said police believe Procopio baby-sat Pumphrey’s children, of whom Amariah was the oldest. Police are questioning Procopio but haven’t ascertained a motive for the fatal shootings. Salem said Procopio pointed police to the gun he allegedly used, but they could not locate it.

