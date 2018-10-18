New Castle cops arrest 19-year-old in triple killing

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

New Castle police have arrested 19-year-old Steven Procopio of New Wilmington in Tuesday’s triple homicide.

Chief Robert Salem said Procopio was arrested around 11 p.m. Wednesday at his house along Canterberry Drive in Pulaski Township and charged with three counts of criminal homicide.

Police had not recovered the firearm they believe Procopio used, but he told police where to find it, Salem said.

Procopio’s housemate, Jodi Hammer, 41, also was arrested on charges of operating a marijuana growing operation in the home.

The chief said investigators may make more arrests in the killings.

Police had said Wednesday night they were working around the clock to identify a suspect in the shooting deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, her 31-year-old mother Nichole Pumphrey and 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon, who were killed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Pumphrey’s 819 W. North St. home.

A family member found them on the first floor of the home.

Salem said the death of 10-year-old Amariah has taken an emotional toll on the community.

