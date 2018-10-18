Mill Creek Park road closures for Peace Race
YOUNGSTOWN — These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the annual Youngstown Peace Race: High, Chestnut Hill, East Park, Valley, West Cohasset, Bears Den, West and West Glacier drives, Price Road, and the Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 19, 2016 9:18 a.m.
Mill Creek Park drives will close Sunday for Peace Race
- April 19, 2018 12:23 p.m.
Mill Creek Park roads closed 4 hours for Sunday race
- March 2, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Mill Creek Park roads closed Sunday for race
- April 20, 2017 2:13 p.m.
Mill Creek Park roads closed briefly Sunday for racing event
- September 13, 2018 10:49 a.m.
Mill Creek Park roads closed about six hours Sunday for race
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.