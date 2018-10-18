Mill Creek Park road closures for Peace Race


October 18, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the annual Youngstown Peace Race: High, Chestnut Hill, East Park, Valley, West Cohasset, Bears Den, West and West Glacier drives, Price Road, and the Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900