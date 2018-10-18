Man who hypnotized Ohio women for pleasure to pay over $2.3M
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An ex-attorney serving 12 years in prison for hypnotizing unwitting female clients for his sexual gratification has been ordered to pay more than $2.3 million to one client.
Cleveland.com reports a Lorain County judge this month ordered Michael Fine, 61, to pay the woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him. Her lawsuit alleged the Avon man hypnotized her and then made unwanted sexual advances.
Fine was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to five counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted kidnapping.
Authorities say Fine’s criminal activities were exposed in 2014 after a client suspecting she’d been hypnotized recorded telephone conversations in which Fine used explicit sexual language in calls on legal matters. Publicity led other women to contact authorities.
