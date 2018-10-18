Man arraigned in Niles murder and felonious assault

WARREN

Bond of $1 million was set today for Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, after he pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of felonious assault in Saturday’s stabbing death of a Campbell man and wounding of Anderson’s ex-girlfriend.

Judge Ronald Rice ordered that Anderson have no contact with hix ex-girlfriend or family members of his victims if he is able to be released on bond.

Anderson’s felonious assault charges contain specifications that he also possessed a firearm while confronting Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, and Melissa R. Stroud, 19, at the apartment Anderson and Stroud had shared on Warren Avenue.

Anderson and Stroud have had addresses in Niles and Campbell.

Authorities say Anderson fired the gun during the confrontation but didn’t injure anyone with it.

Tsarnas died from stabbing wounds, and Stroud was seriously injured by stab wounds. She was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Anderson’s first pretrial hearing will be Oct. 29.

According to Tsarnas’ obituary, he was a father and 1996 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.