Lottery's billion-dollar prize has everyone dreaming a little dream

Staff/wire report

YOUNGSTOWN

Nearly a billion dollars is on the line for whoever can actually win the Mega Millions.

Today, the Mega Million jackpot rose to at least $970 million, making it the largest in Mega Millions history and the second-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history after 2016’s $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot.

A manager at the Shell gas station on South Avenue and U.S. Route 224 said she had definitely noticed an uptick in lottery purchases as the jackpot grew.

“Oh yeah, people are coming out,” she said.

It’s not just the Mega Millions ticket luring people with dreams of exotic vacations, cars from this decade, debt-free futures and mortgage-free homes out to gas stations and convenience stores throughout the country. The Powerball is also paying out big money with a jackpot set for at least $430 million.

A cashier at the Best Oil on Mahoning Avenue on the city’s West Side said the number of lottery buyers has been steadily rising as the jackpots have increased, and that most customers who purchase one ticket also purchase the other.

“I think word of mouth plays a big part of it,” she said. “People hear about the jackpot so they start coming out and tell their friends and then those people come out. Most people are playing both tickets. It’s been busy.”

The Powerball’s cash value is $248 million and the Mega Millions is $548 million.

