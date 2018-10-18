Library renovation is in its beginning phases

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County is seeking the community’s input this month as part of its strategic planning process for the renovation of the historic main library at 305 Wick Ave., which is in its beginning phases.

The library will have input meetings at 6 p.m. next Thursday and 8 a.m. Oct. 30 inside the main library.

Aimee Fifarek, executive director, and the library’s trustee board are beginning the renovation project by gathering public input. Fifarek said she is looking to identify what people would like to see included in the building “to help make the main library as attractive and responsive to the community as possible.”

The meetings will include a presentation showing what the renovated historic building might include to generate discussion.

The public will be able to provide input starting next Thursday on the library’s website Libraryvisit.org.

For information, contact the library at 330-744-8636 and ask for the communications and public relations department.