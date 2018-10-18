Houston seeks $2B more for Hurricane Harvey housing recovery
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials are preparing to request an additional $2 billion from Congress to provide more assistance to residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The Houston Chronicle reports the city's request will likely come as lawmakers also consider aid for victims of recent hurricanes Florence and Michael, which devastated parts of North Carolina and Florida.
Houston officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's approach to determine how much aid is needed undercounts vulnerable populations. The federal department looks at recipients of individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Houston's request is based on a methodology that includes many more people affected by the storm, regardless of whether they applied for FEMA aid.
If Congress approves the city's request, the methodology could influence how other cities calculate need after disasters.
