Grand jury clears Ohio officers in 2 separate, deadly shootings
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio has cleared three Toledo police officers involved in two separate fatal shootings in July.
Prosecutors say the grand jury reviewed both cases Wednesday and determined the officers’ use of deadly force was justified in both shootings.
In one, an officer shot and killed a robbery and stabbing suspect who confronted an officer with a fake, wooden weapon. Police say the suspect already had stabbed a man who later died.
A week later, two other Toledo police officers fatally shot a suspect in a series of robberies.
A dashcam video showed the suspect pulling a handgun from his waistband and then facing the officers.
A prosecutor tells The Blade newspaper the suspect’s weapon wasn’t loaded, but the officers couldn’t have known that when they fired.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 29, 2016 12:40 p.m.
Ohio cop who fatally shot robbery suspect not indicted
- July 23, 2018 midnight
Police fatally shoot suspect in robbery where 2 stabbed
- May 10, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Authorities: Ohio man killed by police fired rifle at them
- May 24, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Canton police officers involved in fatal shooting
- August 16, 2017 3:20 p.m.
Grand jury declines to indict officers who fatally shot man
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.