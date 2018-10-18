Former teacher indicted on charge of soliciting minors for sex

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted 11 people, one of them a former teacher in the Youngstown city schools, on charges they tried to solict minors for sex.

James Norkus, 24, of Perry Grange Road, Salem, and the other 10 are accused of having sexually explicit conversations online with an undercover officer posing as a 14- or 15-year-old child, then arranging to meet the officers in Mahoning County with the intent to have sexual relations.

The men were arrested during Operation Pedi Cure II in late August.

Norkus was a physical education teacher at Kirkmere Elementary School but was suspended without pay after he was arrested.

Officers with the county sheriff’s office conducted the operation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Norkus and the others were indicted on charges of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com