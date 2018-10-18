Fire victim identified

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Robert Harley, 57, as the man who died after a fire about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a 632 St. Louis Ave. home.

Harley was taken out of the South Side home ,and he later died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

An autopsy was performed by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office. Harley’s death is under investigation, however, fire officials said the fire is not considered suspicious. The fire started in the kitchen, according to fire reports.

Don Hanni III dies

YOUNGSTOWN

Don L. Hanni III, a former Youngstown school board member, died Tuesday. He was 71. Hanni served about 12 years on the city school board and unsuccessfully ran for an Ohio House seat in 2010. Hanni, a former Ohio Department of Transportation employee, was the oldest son of Atty. Don L. Hanni Jr., the former longtime Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman.

2 PUCO hearings

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will have two local public hearings Friday to give the public an opportunity to express their views regarding a request to exempt school buses and motor vehicles transporting certain hazardous materials from the requirement to stop at certain railroad crossings.

The public hearing in Trumbull County will be at 1 p.m. at Braceville Township Administration Building, 586 Braceville Robinson Road SW, regarding these railroad locations: state Route 82 and state Route 534, County Highway 114D/Braceville Robinson Road.

The public hearing in Mahoning County will be at 2:30 p.m. at West Branch High School Library, 14277 S. Main St., regarding these railroad locations: Diehl, Bailey and Ellsworth roads, state Route 14, state Route 534, and U.S. Route 224.

Charged in homicide

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday a 59-year-old man who is serving a life sentence for a double homicide in Erie County has been charged with an unsolved city homicide from 1988.

Regis Andrew Brown, 59, is being charged with criminal homicide in the Dec. 26, 1988, shooting death of Bryce Kenneth Tompkins, 45, of New Castle. A news release said Tompkins was found in Neshannock Creek by hunters and had been shot execution style.

Brown also faces charges of aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness.

