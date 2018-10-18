Fire destroys South Side home


October 18, 2018 at 9:57a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — It took two tries before a Lee Avenue home burned to the ground Wednesday.

Firefighters were called about 8:50 p.m. and cleared the scene after putting out a small fire, but when they returned at 10:45 p.m. the South Side house near Gibson Field was fully engulfed and burned to the ground.

