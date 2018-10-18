Fire destroys South Side home
YOUNGSTOWN — It took two tries before a Lee Avenue home burned to the ground Wednesday.
Firefighters were called about 8:50 p.m. and cleared the scene after putting out a small fire, but when they returned at 10:45 p.m. the South Side house near Gibson Field was fully engulfed and burned to the ground.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 25, 2018 3:34 p.m.
East Side home destroyed today in latest in arson string
- June 26, 2018 4:40 p.m.
Fire destroys E. Marion home
- August 26, 2018 midnight
Firefighters put out another suspicious fire
- July 17, 2018 1:06 p.m.
Morning blaze destroys North Side home
- April 20, 2018 4:09 p.m.
Vacant South Forest Avenue house destroyed by fire
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.