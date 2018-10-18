Facebook dismissed from suit involving fatal shooting video
CLEVELAND (AP) — Facebook has been dismissed from a lawsuit brought by the family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on the social media platform.
The wrongful-death lawsuit over Robert Godwin Sr.'s 2017 death accused Facebook of negligence for not catching and reporting the shooter's posted threats.
Steve Stephens shared video of him shooting the 74-year-old Godwin along a Cleveland street. Stephens killed himself days later after a police chase in Erie, Pennsylvania.
A judge in Cleveland ruled Facebook shouldn't be held legally responsible for the slaying.
Facebook's lawyers argued the lawsuit didn't show how Facebook could have interpreted a post from one of billions of users to mean imminent danger and act quickly enough to prevent Godwin's death.
A message was left today for the family's attorneys.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 17, 2017 8:04 a.m.
- April 17, 2017 9:21 p.m.
UPDATE | Man accused of Facebook video killing said he 'just snapped'
- April 18, 2017 midnight
cleveland Facebook homicide suspect: ‘I just snapped’
- April 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Austintown artist pays tribute to Cleveland murder victim Portrait of compassion
- April 18, 2017 10:29 a.m.
Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.