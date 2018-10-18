Facebook dismissed from suit involving fatal shooting video

CLEVELAND (AP) — Facebook has been dismissed from a lawsuit brought by the family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on the social media platform.

The wrongful-death lawsuit over Robert Godwin Sr.'s 2017 death accused Facebook of negligence for not catching and reporting the shooter's posted threats.

Steve Stephens shared video of him shooting the 74-year-old Godwin along a Cleveland street. Stephens killed himself days later after a police chase in Erie, Pennsylvania.

A judge in Cleveland ruled Facebook shouldn't be held legally responsible for the slaying.

Facebook's lawyers argued the lawsuit didn't show how Facebook could have interpreted a post from one of billions of users to mean imminent danger and act quickly enough to prevent Godwin's death.

A message was left today for the family's attorneys.