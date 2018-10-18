District 6 natural resource meeting Friday in downtown Youngstown


October 18, 2018 at 10:53a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The District 6 Natural Resource Assistance Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to review and discuss eligibility of the district’s Clean Ohio Fund pre-applications. The district’s total amount of available Clean Ohio funds is $1,875,820.

The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund program was established in 2000 by the voters of Ohio to provide local communities monetary assistance to preserve open space, protect sensitive ecosystems, expand local park footprints, and restore streams through a local process.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties comprise District 6, with Eastgate Regional Council of Governments serving as local administrator of the funds.

The meeting will be at Eastgate’s office, located at 100 E. Federal St., in the City Centre One Building, downtown Youngstown, Suite 1000.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900