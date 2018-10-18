District 6 natural resource meeting Friday in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The District 6 Natural Resource Assistance Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to review and discuss eligibility of the district’s Clean Ohio Fund pre-applications. The district’s total amount of available Clean Ohio funds is $1,875,820.

The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund program was established in 2000 by the voters of Ohio to provide local communities monetary assistance to preserve open space, protect sensitive ecosystems, expand local park footprints, and restore streams through a local process.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties comprise District 6, with Eastgate Regional Council of Governments serving as local administrator of the funds.

The meeting will be at Eastgate’s office, located at 100 E. Federal St., in the City Centre One Building, downtown Youngstown, Suite 1000.