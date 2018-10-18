DeWine's wife touts candidate's respect for women
BOARDMAN — Fran DeWine, wife of Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine, said today her husband would focus on workforce development and fighting the drug epidemic if elected governor.
She, along with the wives of other statewide Republican candidates, stopped at Mahoning County GOP headquarters today to campaign. It’s the second day of a two-day tour, called "Getting to the Heart of It All" that they’re taking across the state.
“Mike has respect for women,” his wife said.
For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com
