Complaint says juvenile identified Procopio as shooter of New Castle child

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

A juvenile identified Steven Procopio as the man who shot 10-year-old Amariah Emery and others during a triple homicide in the city Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint released Thursday afternoon.

That juvenile "ducked" when Procopio leveled the gun at her.

Procopio told police he was at the home the day of the shooting but said the triggerman was another person whom police also interviewed.

Procopio's arraignment just ended in Lawrence County Central Court. Charges are criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and having a firearm without a license.

Procopio is being held without bail in the Lawrence County jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1 in the county Central Court.