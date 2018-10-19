Boardman Park seeking levy increase for first time

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park has operated on the same 1-mill tax rate for 70 years and is the only park in Ohio to maintain millage of that level for so long, a park official says — noting that the staff and board have been “prudent stewards” of these funds.

Now, Boardman Park seeks to increase its tax millage for the first time.

On the ballot this November, Boardman residents will see a 0.3-mill levy with a 0.3-mill increase.



The existing levy, which was originally passed in 1980, generates $226,000 annually. This revenue is used for operations.

The increase will generate $279,000 annually and has been earmarked for capital improvements.

