Blitz Live Poll Week 8 | Vote on the best players, games

High school football's eighth week has closed, and top teams and players keep shining. Here's an offering of top games and players for you to vote on.

Click here for our weekly ballot.

East 12, Canfield 7: The Golden Bears stun previously unbeatem Canfield with a TD in the final minute and move to 6-2.

East Palestine 35, Toronto 30: No details reported.

Crestview 42, Kent Roosevelt 22: The Rebels outscored the Division II Rough Riders 22-0 in the fourth quarter to erase a 22-20 third-quarter deficit.

Warren Harding 19, Cardinal Mooney 7: The Raiders win their fifth game in a row after a 1-2 start

Players:

Roddell Bebbs, RB, Austintown Fitch: Ran for 225 yards and four TDs on 17 carries in a 47-22 road win over Erie McDowell. TD runs of 34, 82, 18 and 1 yards.

Zane Cylar, QB, East: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning 18-yard pass to Marcus Finkley in the final minute of a 12-7 win over East. Also ran fot 42 yards on 16 carries.

Jakob Cross, QB, Columbiana: Was 19 of 31 for 364 yards and four TDs in a 41-0 win over Lisbon. TDs went for 37, 20, 60 and 17 yards to Chase Franken, Seth Ross, Joey Bable and Hunter Zentner, respectively.

Walt Allie, WR/RB, LaBrae: Caught a 72-yard TD pass and ran for TDs of 65 and 1 yard in a 54-21 win over Brookfield.

Brannon Brungard, QB, Springfield: Was 9 of 9 for 194 yards and three TDs in a 57-8 win over Mineral Ridge. TDs went for 6 yards to Mitchell Seymour, 37 yards to Garrett Walker and 75 yards to Shane Eynon.

Kay'Ron Adams, RB, Warren Harding: Ran 26 times for 187 yards and TDs of 15 and 59 yards in a 19-7 win over Cardinal Mooney.