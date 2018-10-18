2 local people reappointed to EGCC trustee board


October 18, 2018 at 11:51a.m.

COLUMBUS — Christine H. Dennison of Canfield and David H. Coy of Poland have been reappointed to the Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees for terms that began Wednesday and end Oct. 16, 2023.

