2 local people reappointed to EGCC trustee board
COLUMBUS — Christine H. Dennison of Canfield and David H. Coy of Poland have been reappointed to the Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees for terms that began Wednesday and end Oct. 16, 2023.
