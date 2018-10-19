15 teachers in 4-county area get Wean mini-grants


October 18, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Turning Foundation, in partnership with The Raymond John Wean Foundation, has awarded 15 Innovative Teacher Mini-Grants to instructors in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Recipients will receive cash awards up to $5,000, with a grand total of $50,885 impacting more than 7,300 students in preschool and kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms during the 2018-19 school year.

Applicants were required to align their projects with one of the four major goal areas of focus for the Eastern Ohio Education Partnership: kindergarten readiness, early grade reading proficiency, middle grade math proficiency and postsecondary/career readiness.

See the winners in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900