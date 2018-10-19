15 teachers in 4-county area get Wean mini-grants
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Turning Foundation, in partnership with The Raymond John Wean Foundation, has awarded 15 Innovative Teacher Mini-Grants to instructors in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.
Recipients will receive cash awards up to $5,000, with a grand total of $50,885 impacting more than 7,300 students in preschool and kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms during the 2018-19 school year.
Applicants were required to align their projects with one of the four major goal areas of focus for the Eastern Ohio Education Partnership: kindergarten readiness, early grade reading proficiency, middle grade math proficiency and postsecondary/career readiness.
See the winners in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
