Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board opposes State Issue 1

WARREN

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board unanimously passed a motion to oppose State Issue 1 at the Tuesday meeting of the board of directors. Although board members believe that non-violent individuals with a substance use disorder are better served through treatment instead of incarceration, their concerns about State Issue 1 led to their unanimous decision to oppose it.

The board, in a news release, said it opposes this constitutional amendment because it does not address the problem as intended. There is also no stipulation that people with substance use disorders will receive treatment. "We already have laws in place, treatment programs available, effective drug courts and opportunities for people to get treatment. We are concerned that drug distribution will increase as a result of the language in the amendment that 'criminal offenses of obtaining, possessing, or using any drug such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, and other controlled substances cannot be classified as a felony, but only a misdemeanor.'”

Effective changes to increase opportunities for substance abusers to receive treatment can be achieved through our state legislature. Legislative measures are the result of a public process that includes input from diverse stakeholders. Constitutional amendments are considerably broad and do not contain the details and safeguards needed to achieve the intended outcomes.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is to committed to assist people with substance use disorders and our position reflects the best means of accomplishing this mission. For more information about TCMHRB, visit the website at www.trumbullmhrb.org or call 330-675-2765.

