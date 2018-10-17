Trafficking suspects arraigned

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Four of the five surviving suspects indicted on human-trafficking charges entered not-guilty pleas Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Ronald Hellman, 51, who faces 22 counts of prostitution, trafficking and sexual assault charges; $50,000 for Lori Jackson, 43, of Warren, who has a bond on compelling prostitution charges involving a relative; $50,000 for Hellman’s mother, Elaine Hellman, 71, who faces a count of obstructing justice for using her position as a call taker in the Youngstown 911 center to warn her son of the investigation; and $25,000 bond for James Jaster, 73, on compelling prostitution charges

The cases are assigned to Judge Lou D’Apolito.

A fifth suspect, Charles Krusac, 78, killed himself Sunday.

The indictment in the case details illegal activity dating back to 2012.

Investigators have previously said there could be as many as 80 victims in the case. They said Ronald Hellman would prey on juveniles or others with drug problems and coerce them into sexual activity by controlling them with drugs or force.