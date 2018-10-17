Third-quarter growth for UCFC

YOUNGSTOWN

United Community Financial Corp., parent company of Youngstown-based Home Savings Bank, reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million, up from about $7.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2017.

Loans grew 2.3 percent compared with the previous quarter.

On Tuesday, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share was declared payable Nov. 9 to shareholders of record at close of business Oct. 26.

Oct. 25 is deadline to register for MMX event at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

Registration ends Oct. 25 for America Makes’ Members Meeting & Exchange (MMX) event Oct. 30-31 at Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue.

America Makes is offering a $25 discount on the registration fee with the promo code OCT25, through Friday.

Nearly 400 representatives from government, academia and the additive manufacturing industry will be in attendance to gain insight into the latest additive manufacturing advancements, America Makes initiatives, project updates, road map developments and more.

Regional Chamber to host ‘Good Evening, Boardman’

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host “Good Evening, Boardman” on Oct. 25 at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

Speakers will include Boardman Trustee Larry Moliterno, Lori Reda, Southern Park Mall marketing manager, and schools Superintendent Tim Saxton.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers.

Make a reservation online at regionalchamber.com or contact Mary Beth Wyko at 330-744-2131, ext. 1212, or at marybeth@regionalchamber.com.

Kelly Warren & Associates ribbon-cutting

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the date of a ribbon-cutting event has been moved to today at 10 a.m.

The event is for Kelly Warren & Associates, Realtors, located at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building H-1.

Kelly Warren & Associates is an independent, locally-owned full-service real-estate brokerage.

For information, call 330-717-2689 or visit www.kellywarrenandassociates.com

Chamber plans free energy forum

HOWLAND

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the Ohio Energy and Manufacturing Forum, a free event, will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St.

The event will feature Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, as well as panels with the region’s top energy producers, manufacturers and labor leaders. Register online at regionalchamber.com.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 36.220.87

Aqua America, .20 37.09 0.73

Avalon Holdings,3.340.19

Chemical Bank, .2850.120.44

Community Health Sys, .212.820.18

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.10-0.13

Farmers Nat., .0714.61 0.19

First Energy, .36 37.810.40

Fifth/Third, .1626.840.13

First Niles Financial, .059.070.00

FNB Corp., .1211.98-0.02

General Motors, .3832.380.27

General Electric, .1212.10-0.02

Huntington Bank, .11 14.300.07

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.542.24

Key Corp, .1118.540.07

Macy’s, .38 33.460.07

Parker Hannifin, .76165.241.31

PNC, .75124.76-0.57

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88174.293.27

Stoneridge 25.22 0.31

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.140.04

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.