September housing sales mixed in the Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County’s September housing sales were up 8.3 percent year over year to 247, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Pending sales were up 34.7 percent, to 272. There were 304 new listings in the county in September, and the inventory of homes for sales was 912.

The average sale price decreased 0.9 percent to $119,280.

In Columbiana County, sales were flat year over year at 85.

Pending sales were up 53.4 percent, to 135. There were 91 new listings last month, and the inventory of homes for sales was 372.

The average sale price was up 14.8 percent, to $136,735.

In Trumbull County, housing sales were down 28.8 percent, to 168, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Pending sales were up 23.8 percent to 224. There were 210 new listings, and the inventory of homes for sale was 726.

The average sale price in the county increased 11.5 percent to $107,399.