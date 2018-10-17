Police ID victims in New Castle triple homicide

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

A 10-year-old girl, her mother and a man were shot to death Tuesday morning in a West North Street home.

Police are calling the deaths of Amariah Emery, her mother, Nichole Pumphrey, 31, and Lawrence Cannon, 31, of North Greenwood Avenue, all homicides.

The 819 West North St. home where the three were found about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday is Pumphrey’s home, according to a police news release. The crime occurred overnight, police said.

Officers were sent to the home after a family member found the three dead inside, the release said. When the officers arrived, they found the victims on the first floor.

A representative of the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office pronounced the three victims dead at the scene.

Police Chief Robert Salem said four children, all 9 or younger, were also in the home at the time of the deaths but were unharmed. They were interviewed by investigators before being released to relatives, Salem said.

Police spent the day interviewing persons of interest. As of 10 p.m., no one had been arrested or charged, but Salem said he hoped to have more on that subject today.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, cries of grief could be heard coming from outside the home on West North Street where the killings took place.

“What type of person would do this? This is sick,” said Cameron Williams, a cousin of Cannon’s.

Cannon’s father, Lawrence Williams, said his son had moved to the area just two weeks ago from Oklahoma, and he plans to go there to tell his kids and wife.

“He has four kids, and I’ve got to tell them. Today is my birthday and I’ve got to deal with my son getting killed on my birthday. It’s awful,” said Williams.

“We’re still investigating the circumstances behind the incident,” said Salem.

The police chief said he does not believe the murders were random, but he also said they don’t have a motive.

“Anytime there is a young child involved in a homicide, it’s horrific for us. It’s a hard case to process,” Salem said.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting city police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3538 or leave a tip at the department’s website at www.newcastlepd.com.